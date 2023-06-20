Ukrainian artillerymen praise US howitzers outside Russian-held town

Nearly 16 months after the Russian invasion, Ukraine has embarked on a counter-offensive focusing on the south and east and benefiting from supplies of US and other Western weapons.

The M119 is described by military experts as a versatile, manoeuvrable and accurate weapon for light units, but with a specific, limited range of up to about 20 km (12.4 miles).

The artillerymen spent the day firing at enemy targets with the M119s, which they say they have had for seven months. And, by their account, work brilliantly in the area's gruelling artillery battles.

"It all happens in waves," said a gunner, aged 48, who introduced himself by his callsign, Skipper, and sported a cropped beard and cheeky grin.

"I can't say that it got more intense. Still, over the last five days, we observe that they (Russian troops) became more active."

Exchanges of fire, he said, had picked up on both sides where his unit was stationed.

"We also became more active, but everything else had better remain a secret. You'll see what's next."

The artillerymen moved quickly to load their gun, toiling in the heat of a sunny June day.

Near the front lines, the sky was a clear blue punctuated by thick columns of black, grey or white smoke rising in the distance where artillery had struck.

Some reached hundreds of metres into the air.