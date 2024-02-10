Why Palestinian displacement in Gaza war alarms the UN and Arabs

Israel's orders to Palestinian residents to move ever further south towards the Egyptian border during its war on Hamas in Gaza and the dire humanitarian situation have sparked Arab and UN concerns that Palestinians may eventually be driven over the border.

Those concerns have been heightened as Israeli forces gear up for a ground assault in the city of Rafah, which lies right on the Egyptian border and is where hundreds of thousands of people displaced by violence further north are trapped in desperate conditions.

Egypt has sent about 40 tanks and armoured personnel carriers to northeastern Sinai within the past two weeks as part of a series of measures to bolster security on its border with Gaza, two Egyptian security sources said.

WHAT IS BEHIND THE CONCERNS?

Palestinians have long been haunted by what they call the "Nakba", or catastrophe, when 700,000 of them were dispossessed from their homes when Israel was created in 1948.

Many were driven out or fled to neighbouring Arab states, including to Jordan, Syria and Lebanon, where many of them or their descendants still live in refugee camps. Some went to Gaza. Israel disputes the account that they were forced out.

The conflict since Oct. 7 has seen an unprecedented Israeli bombardment and land offensive in Gaza, devastating urban areas throughout the enclave. Palestinians and UN officials say there are no longer any safe areas insideGaza to seek shelter.

WHAT HAS HAPPENED DURING THIS CONFLICT?

Before Israel launched its ground offensive in Gaza, it initially told Palestinians in north Gaza to move to what it said were safe areas in the south. As the offensive expanded, Israel told them to head further south towards Rafah.

According to UN estimates, up to 85% of the 2.3 million people in Gaza - one of the most densely populated areas of the world - have already been displaced from their homes and are now crammed in an ever smaller area near the border.