Business owners in Turkey’s Antakya empty their shops to avoid looters

Business owners in a central district of Turkey's Antakya city were emptying their shops on Sunday to prevent their merchandise from being stolen by looters in the wake of Monday's devastating earthquakes.

Two massive earthquakes that struck early on Monday have left more than 33,000 dead in Turkey's south and Syria's northeast. The death toll is set to keep rising as the rubble of thousands of buildings has yet to be cleared.

In Antakya, residents and aid workers who came from other cities have cited worsening security conditions, with widespread accounts of businesses and collapsed homes being looted.

Some residents who were left homeless by the earthquake and are now sleeping in their cars or tents have said their valuable belongings including gold have been stolen.