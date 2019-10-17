Home > World > South Asia

BSF troops crossed border to free Indian fisherman held during hilsa ban: BGB

  Rajshahi Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Oct 2019 11:51 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2019 11:56 PM BdST

Previous Next
The firing, in which a member of India’s Border Security Force has reportedly been killed, began after BSF troops crossed the border illegally, the Border Guard Bangladesh has said.
Related Stories

The BGB said in a statement on Thursday its members in Rajshahi retaliated when the Indian border guards opened fire in a bid to snatch away an Indian fisherman detained amid a ban on fishing during hilsa breeding season.

The BSF later claimed in a flag meeting with the BGB that an Indian border guard died and another was injured in the incident that happened around 10:40am along the Padma river, according to the statement from Rajshahi BGB Battalion-1.

The BGB tried to catch three fishermen during a drive on the river in the presence of a fisheries department official and detained one of them with nets while the two others fled, the statement said.

The fisherman identified himself as an Indian national from Murshidabad, it said.

Sometime after the drive, a four-member BSF patrol crossed the border by a speedboat “illegally without permission” and entered some 600 metres into Bangladesh, the BGB said.    

The Border Guard Bangladesh has provided this image saying members of the Indian Border Security Force entered some 600 metres into Bangladesh after crossing the border by a speedboat. It identified the person in the right as a fisheries department official.

The Border Guard Bangladesh has provided this image saying members of the Indian Border Security Force entered some 600 metres into Bangladesh after crossing the border by a speedboat. It identified the person in the right as a fisheries department official.

The BGB personnel had said the fisherman would be handed to the Indian authorities formally later when the BSF soldiers demanded he be freed immediately, the BGB statement said.

“But they beat up the fisherman and tried to snatch him away from the BGB,” it said.

“Having been prevented by the BGB members, the BSF soldiers fired six to eight shots on the BGB personnel.

“The BSF soldiers continued to fire their guns while leaving the place quickly after the BGB patrol fired into the air in self-defence,” the statement said.

In a flag meeting later, BSF claimed a member of the force died in the firing and another was injured, according to the statement.

The detained fisherman would be handed to police, it added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: A BSF Jawan at the India-Bangladesh border. Reuters

BGB kills BSF man, India says

File Photo: Indian police officers stand at the site of a grenade attack in Srinagar Oct 12, 2019. REUTERS

3 militants, 2 civilians killed in Kashmir

All rail links with India will reopen: Hasina

An Afghan policeman stands guard at a checkpoint in Jalalabad, Afghanistan Sep 26, 2019. REUTERS/Parwiz

85 killed in Afghanistan election violence: UN report

Afghan election commission workers transfer data from biometric devices to the main server at a warehouse in Kabul, Afghanistan Oct 7, 2019. REUTERS

Afghanistan headed for post-polls uncertainty

AQIS chief Asim is reportedly dead

Afghans arrested on suspicion of smuggling opium peer through a jail door in Zaranj, Afghanistan on May 5, 2015. Eleven Taliban commanders were released from a high-security prison on Oct 6, 2019 in Afghanistan, according to Taliban officials, in an apparent deal that included a prominent regional leader caught five years ago personally escorting a shipment of nearly a ton of opium. The New York Times

Opium-smuggling Taliban leader’s release raises questions

Sonia Gandhi meets Hasina

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.