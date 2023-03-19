Countries should consider alternatives to the US dollar’s current monopoly on international trade, such as the currency swap deals offered by China which would ease strains on foreign reserves, says Munshi Faiz Ahmad, who was Bangladesh’s top diplomat in Beijing.

“It’s a very important point, especially in these times when the world is facing all kinds of sanctions imposed by the Americans, but which also hurts the American people quite badly too.”

“International trade has become difficult because of these sanctions,” said retired diplomat Faiz Ahmad, who shared his thoughts on the rising global presence of China during the third episode of bdnews24.com’s “Inside Out” on Sunday.

“Foreign exchange is difficult to buy. We talk about the lack of availability of the dollar and its rising price. So, naturally, everybody’s trying to find an alternative, but the Chinese have been at it for some time already,” said the former diplomat, who spent five years as Bangladesh’s leading representative in China between 2007 and 2012.

“[China] has been making currency swapping deals with many countries already. I think countries like Bangladesh and others who are suffering now, because of the monopoly of the dollar in international finance, [should] think twice and find out if we can also get into this arrangement of currency swapping, which will reduce our dependence on the dollar and the American channel of money transfers and transactions.”