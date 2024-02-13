Some Palestinians leave Rafah refuge, fearing Israeli assault

She is one of dozens of people who residents said were leaving Rafah on Tuesday after Israeli shelling and air strikes in recent days.

"I fled Al-Maghazi, came to Rafah, and here I am, returning to Al-Maghazi," said Jarwan, referring to the refugee camp from which she fled earlier in the conflict.

"Last night in Rafah was very tough. We're going back to Al-Maghazi out of fear - displaced from one area to another; hopefully Al-Maghazi area would safe, God willing."

"Wherever we go, there is no safety," she said.

Describing Rafah as Hamas' "last bastion", Israel plans to expand its offensive there to try to eradicate the group behind the Oct 7 attack on southern Israel in which 1,200 people were killed and over 250 abducted, according to Israeli tallies.

For Palestinians, Rafah at the southern end of the Gaza Strip has provided sanctuary from an Israeli offensive which has killed more than 28,000 people, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

UNRWA, a UN agency which provides Palestinians with aid and essential services, says there are nearly 1.5 million people in Rafah, six times the population compared to before Oct 7.

Israeli tanks shelled the eastern sector of Rafah city overnight, residents reported, though the anticipated ground offensive did not appear to have started.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has said it has ordered the army to develop a plan to evacuate Rafah.