Navalny aide confirms his death, unclear where his body is in Arctic Russian region

Until now, the prison service statement on Friday had been the only official word on the death of Navalny, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin.

Yarmysh, writing on social media platform X, said an employee of the prison had said that Navalny's body had been taken to Salekhard, the town near the prison complex, by Russian investigators, who were conducting "research".

When Navalny's lawyer and Navalny's mother, Lyudmila, arrived at the morgue in Salekhard they found it closed and were assured at Navalny's body was not there, Yarmysh said.

"It is closed, despite the assurances of the colony that it was working and that Navalny's body is there," Yarmysh said.

"The lawyer called the phone number on the door. He was told that he was the seventh person to call today. They don't have Alexei's body in the morgue."

An employee at the only morgue in Salekhard told Reuters that Navalny's body had not arrived.

"The investigative committee has a million options," the employee, who did not give their name, said, listing other cities in the region - Labytnangi, Nadym and Urengoy - where Navalny's body could have been sent to.

"In Salekhard, we have the only morgue," he said. "I have not received anyone, no bodies...no papers."

Asked whether a body could have arrived before he started his shift at 8 a.m., the employee said: "No one handed me anything. I think if such a body had been delivered to us, I would have been told immediately."