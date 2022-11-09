Protesters - and police - deploy tech in fight for future of Iran

"We've managed to change direction and dodge the morality police several times only because of the app," she added.

Iran has been gripped by protests since the death in September of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of the morality police. In response, authorities have cracked down with force, imposing internet shutdowns and blocking social media platforms to stem the flow of information.

Gershad was created in 2016 by a human rights nonprofit - United for Iran - with the aim of supporting women in Iran.

It is among several tools favoured by journalists, activists and other Iranians as authorities step up digital surveillance in a bid to quell the anti-government protests among a young and increasingly frustrated population.

Gershad has had some 86,000 downloads and many users have used it to dodge the morality police, with protesters repurposing it so they can also report the whereabouts of riot police, said Firuzeh Mahmoudi, executive director of United for Iran.

"There is a need to support Iranian women as they are being persecuted and oppressed by the morality police," she said by phone from San Francisco.

"This is also a sensitive app, so some people are removing it from their phones when they go out, and instead use social media to report and view the location of security forces. But if the internet is shut down, then all bets are off," she said.

SAFE TOOLS

Iran was one of the countries with the highest number of internet shutdowns last year, with authorities pulling the plug regularly this year to clamp down on the new dissent, and prevent protesters sharing footage of any police violence, human rights groups say.

The activist HRANA news agency said 318 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of Saturday, including 49 minors. While government officials have not provided their own estimate, state media said last month that more than 46 security forces members, including police, had been killed.

Authorities say Amini had health issues, and have blamed foreign enemies and their agents for the unrest. Officials have said they will hold public trials of about 1,000 people charged over the protests in Tehran.

As security forces crack down on women defying the dress code and increasingly calling for new leadership, tech experts have cited Iran's covert campaign of digital surveillance as a key threat and urged demonstrators to arm up in defence.

"A lot of these young people getting arrested, getting killed, are high school or college students and don't have the knowledge on how to be secure online," said Sussan Tahmasebi, founder of Femena, a rights organisation in Washington, D.C.

U.S. authorities in September issued guidance expanding the range of internet services available to Iranians to help circumvent state surveillance and censorship.

In Iran, demand for VPNs that allows users to mask their identity and access blocked sites, has surged more than 1,000% daily on average since protests began, according to research site Top10VPN.

Iranians are also using Nahoft - or "Hidden" in Farsi.