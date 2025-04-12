UN rights office warns Israel's actions in Gaza threaten Palestinian existence

It expresses "serious concerns" over the cumulative impact of Israeli forces conduct in Gaza

Palestinians make their way with belongings as they flee areas in the eastern part of Gaza City, after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders, in Gaza City, April 11, 2025. REUTERS

The United Nations' human rights office warned on Friday that Israel's actions in Gaza are increasingly endangering the existence of Palestinians as a group.

"In light of the cumulative impact of Israeli forces conduct in Gaza, we are seriously concerned that Israel appears to be inflicting on Palestinians in Gaza conditions of life increasingly incompatible with their continued existence as a group," Ravina Shamdasani, the spokesperson for the office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights told reporters in Geneva.