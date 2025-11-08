One Palestinian killed by Israeli firing in Gaza

Palestinian children look through garbage near a landfill site in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Oct 30, 2025. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed

One Palestinian was killed in Gaza by Israeli firing and another wounded on Saturday, local medics said, as a fragile ceasefire holds between Hamas and Israel.

Gazan medical officials said the person who died was killed by Israeli firing east of Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Civil defence rescuers said one Palestinian was shot and wounded by Israeli gunfire in the western Khan Younis area in the southern part of the Strip.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US-brokered Gaza truce, which left thorny issues like the disarmament of Palestinian militant group Hamas and a timeline for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza unresolved, has been tested by periodic violence since coming into force on Oct 10.

Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and seized 251 hostages in an attack on southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023. Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 69,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, health officials in Gaza say.