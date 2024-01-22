    বাংলা

    Four survivors of Russian plane crash in Afghanistan in ‘good health’ says Taliban

    The bodies of two passengers killed in the accident were being moved to the Afghan capital from the remote crash site

    Reutersbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 Jan 2024, 01:21 PM
    Updated : 22 Jan 2024, 01:21 PM

    Four survivors of a crash in northern Afghanistan of a charter plane on its way to Moscow were in good health, the Taliban administration said on Monday.

    It also said that the bodies of two passengers killed in the accident were being moved to the Afghan capital from the remote crash site.

    Russian aviation authorities said on Sunday the plane with six people thought to be on board disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan on Saturday night and Afghan police said they had received reports of a crash in mountainous Badakhshan province.

    "Four people from the crashed plane in Badakhshan were transferred to Kabul, the medical and rescue teams of the Ministry of Aviation and the Ministry of Defence have provided them with first aid," Taliban administration spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

    Video footage released by Mujahid's office showed the four men, some of whom had bruising visible on their faces and one with blood stains on his clothes, stepping off a helicopter with Taliban officials clad in winter jackets.

    The video showed an unnamed Taliban official saying the health of the survivors was good.

    "Alhamdulillah (praise be to God) last night we found that place (the crash site), a total of six people were in the plane, four of them are alive and two are dead," he said, adding that the bodies had been transferred to the northern provincial city of Fayzabad and were being brought to Kabul.

    The flight that crashed had been carrying out a private medical evacuation from Thailand's Pattaya, a popular tourist destination for Russians, to Moscow, Russian state-run TASS news agency reported, citing the Russian embassy in Bangkok.

    About 25 minutes before the plane vanished from radar screens, the pilot warned that fuel was running low and that the plane would try to land at an airport in Tajikistan, Russian news outlet SHOT reported, citing an unnamed source.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russia says four survive charter jet crash in Afghanistan, condition of two others unclear
    Russia says 4 survive charter jet crash in Afghanistan
    Two Taliban provincial officials say four survivors are now with Taliban administration officials who have reached the remote, mountainous site of the crash
    Representational image
    Russian charter flight with 6 people disappears over Afghanistan
    Police in northern Afghanistan said they received reports of a plane crash in Badakhshan province
    A US-Bangla Airlines plane lands at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka amid dense winter fog on Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024.
    January 17, 2024
    News in photos: 17 January
    An aerial view shows burnt Japan Airlines' (JAL) Airbus A350 plane after a collision with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Japan January 3, 2024, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS Acquire Licensing Rights
    How Japan Airlines crew led passengers to safety from burning plane
    As soon as the Airbus A350 wide-body jet came to a stop, cabin attendants called out to passengers to remain calm as bright-orange flames engulfed large areas of the plane

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024