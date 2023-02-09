France's Macron awards Legion of Honour to Ukraine's Zelensky

President Emmanuel Macron has bestowed the Legion of Honour on Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Paris.

It is the highest award a French president can give to a counterpart, the Elysee Palace said in an overnight statement.

"A salute to Ukraine and its people. A salute to you, dear Volodymyr, for your courage and commitment," Macron wrote on social media.

Zelensky told Macron and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz late on Wednesday that they had the opportunity to be "game changers" in the war against Russia by not hesitating in delivering heavy weapons and modern fighter jets to Ukraine.