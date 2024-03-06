Inside Europe's drive to get ammunition to Ukraine as Russia advances

He said efforts were under way to secure additional contracts with Excalibur Army - which is part of the privately held Czechoslovak Group (CSG) - to purchase 155 mm rounds, which fit artillery guns the Dutch are providing.

The Czechoslovak Group acts as manufacturer and munitions clearing house - making air defence systems and vehicles, and sourcing tanks, artillery and shells from around the world and revamping them for Ukraine.

Western European countries and other allies pay for much of the materiel. Ukraine also buys military equipment and ammunition directly from partners.

The Netherlands has been working with the Czech Republic to find as many 155-mm artillery rounds as possible for Ukraine.

Wouda wants to guarantee a steady supply of ammunition as part of a security deal detailed by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Netherlands and other countries will fund about 800,000 artillery shells being sourced through the Czech Republic.

AMMUNITION PRICES SPIKE

Coalition members funding the short-term purchases include Britain, Canada, Denmark, the Czech Republic and the United States, among others, Wouda told Reuters.

"Collectively we have actually found opportunities around the world to find ammunition in other places, outside of Europe," he said, declining to identify those places.

In the two years since Russia's full-scale invasion, much of Ukraine's ammunition from overseas has been sourced to US stocks.

Western producers have increased production to meet the unexpected surge in demand and the European Commission, the EU executive, expects annual EU-wide shell production to reach 1.4 million by the end of 2024. It was around 500,000 a year ago.

For every shell Ukraine fires along the front lines, Russia fires between five or six, officials and defence analysts say. This imbalance restricts Ukraine's ability to suppress Russian attacks and provide cover for its own troop movements.

Russia has increased weapons production and can maintain a much higher rate of fire than Ukraine, but Western experts say Moscow also faces some constraints and has turned to North Korea to bolster its munitions supplies.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told EU foreign ministers last week that Ukraine needed 2.5 million artillery shells this year, according to the Financial Times - suggesting a daily requirement of 7,000 - but the EU had sent only 400,000.

Supplies of ammunition to Ukraine have been interrupted by politics, with US Congress holding up a $60 billion military aid package and European powers divided about using EU funds to purchase munitions outside the bloc.

There are about 2 million large calibre ammunition rounds available on the global market, a senior Czech official said.

Demand from the Ukraine war has driven up prices to $2,800-3,200 per round from $700-$1,200 beforehand, two sources familiar with the market said.