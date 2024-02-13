    বাংলা

    Russian air attack damages Dnipro power plant, Ukraine says

    The attack also cuts off water supplies to some residents, Ukrainian officials say

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Feb 2024, 08:24 AM
    Updated : 13 Feb 2024, 08:24 AM

    Russia attacked the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro with missiles and drones on Tuesday, damaging a power plant and cutting off water supplies to some residents, Ukrainian officials and media said.

    The city of just under one million people came under attack from a missile and four groups of drones approaching from the south, east and north, Ukraine's Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

    It reported shooting down 16 out of 23 drones launched by Russia.

    Ukraine's largest private energy provider, DTEK, said a thermal power plant was significantly damaged. There were no casualties, it added.

    The company did not say where the power plant was located, but Dnipro's water utility company said on Telegram that "due to power outages" water supply had been partially suspended and Ukrainian media outlets said a power plant in Dnipro was hit.

    Regional governor Serhiy Lysak said on Tuesday morning that energy infrastructure had been hit, but gave no further details. He said 10 drones were destroyed over the city and that workers had restored power to all affected homes.

    Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. There was no immediate response from Russia's defence ministry to a request for comment.

    Both Russia and Ukraine have increased their air attacks away from the frontline in recent months, targeting each other's critical energy, military and transport infrastructure.

