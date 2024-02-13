Russian air attack damages Dnipro power plant, Ukraine says

Russia attacked the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro with missiles and drones on Tuesday, damaging a power plant and cutting off water supplies to some residents, Ukrainian officials and media said.

The city of just under one million people came under attack from a missile and four groups of drones approaching from the south, east and north, Ukraine's Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

It reported shooting down 16 out of 23 drones launched by Russia.

Ukraine's largest private energy provider, DTEK, said a thermal power plant was significantly damaged. There were no casualties, it added.