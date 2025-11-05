Fire at Bosnia home for the elderly kills at least 10

Flames rise as a fire burns at an elderly people's home, in the town of Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nov 4, 2025. REUTERS/Mersiha Bajric

Flames rise as a fire burns at an elderly people's home, in the town of Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nov 4, 2025. REUTERS/Mersiha Bajric

At least 10 people died and several were injured in a fire that broke out in a home for the elderly in the town of Tuzla in northern Bosnia late on Tuesday evening, Bosnian media reported.

The fire broke out around 9pm (2000 GMT) and was put out around 10pm, Federalna TV reported on its website. The cause of the fire was not known, it said.

At least five people were injured, and three are in intensive care, Federalna TV said.

A spokesperson for the University Clinical Centre Tuzla, Ersija Aščerić Mujedinović, confirmed that several patients were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, tuzlanski.ba portal reported.

"Three patients are in the Clinic for Internal Medicine due to carbon monoxide poisoning, two are in the intensive care unit, and one is currently in the admission clinic where medical treatment is underway," Aščerić Mujedinović said.