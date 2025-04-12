Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 12, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

EU ministers positive on defence fund to ease debt concerns

The ministers express interest in the idea of a joint defence fund that will buy and own defence equipment

EU ministers positive on defence fund to ease debt concerns
A European Union flag flutters outside the EU Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, Feb 1, 2023 REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters

Published : 12 Apr 2025, 08:18 PM

Updated : 12 Apr 2025, 08:18 PM

Related Stories
China, EU must oppose tariff ‘bullying: Xi tells Spain
China, EU must oppose tariff ‘bullying: Xi tells Spain
'All hell to pay' should Iran develop nuclear weapon: White House
'All hell to pay' should Iran develop nuclear weapon: White House
India, US finalise terms of reference for first phase of trade deal: officia
India, US finalise terms of reference for first phase of trade deal: officia
China pledges $137mn for Myanmar quake relief
China pledges $137mn for Myanmar quake relief
Read More
US excludes smartphones, computers from Trump tariffs
US excludes smartphones, computers from Trump tariffs
Doel Chattar poised for Pohela Boishakh 1432
Doel Chattar poised for Pohela Boishakh 1432
DU opens case over Charukola motif fire
DU opens case over Charukola motif fire
4 detained for attacking Bata shop in Pabna
4 detained for attacking Bata shop in Pabna
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More