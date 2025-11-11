Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 12, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Turkish military plane crashes in Georgia with at least 20 on board

Videos have circulated showing the plane spiralling before bursting into flames

Turkish plane crashes in Georgia with 20 aboard
Wreckage lies at the site of the Turkish C-130 military cargo plane crash near the Azerbaijani border, in Sighnaghi municipality, Georgia, Nov 11, 2025, in this still image taken from video. Photo: Reuters

Reuters

Published : 11 Nov 2025, 11:31 PM

Updated : 11 Nov 2025, 11:31 PM

Related Stories
Pakistan's army chief set to get expanded powers
Pakistan's army chief set to get expanded powers
Delhi blast being probed under anti-terror law: media
Delhi blast being probed under anti-terror law: media
12 die in suicide bombing in Pakistan capital
12 die in suicide bombing in Pakistan capital
Thailand suspends Cambodia ceasefire deal
Thailand suspends Cambodia ceasefire deal
Read More
‘Now You See Me’ movie sent new cast members to magic school
‘Now You See Me’ movie sent new cast members to magic school
Burnley's Mejbri charged for spitting at Leeds fans
Burnley's Mejbri charged for spitting at Leeds fans
668 cleared for 49th Special BCS jobs
668 cleared for 49th Special BCS jobs
Spinners turn the tide as Ireland collapse
Spinners turn the tide as Ireland collapse
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More