Israel on edge for Iranian retaliation after embassy strike

Israel on Friday nervously awaited an attack byIran or its proxies as warnings grew of retaliation for the killing last week of a senior officer in Iran's embassy in Damascus.

Countries including India, France and Russia have warned their citizens against travel to the region, already on edge over the war in Gaza, now in its seventh month.

The Israeli military said on Thursday it had not issued fresh instructions to civilians, but that its forces were on high alert and prepared for a range of scenarios.

Israel's foreign ministry did not comment on reports that some Israeli diplomatic missions had been partially evacuated and security stepped up.

"The revenge will come," wrote Israel's largest daily newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth. "For the moment, the premise is that it will be very soon, in the next few days."