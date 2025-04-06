Russia says Ukraine continues attacks on Russian energy infrastructure

April 07, 2025
In the Voronezh region, attack damages a gas distribution pipeline, Russian Defence Ministry says
Published : 06 Apr 2025, 07:53 PM
Ukraine continues to carry out attacks on Russian energy infrastructure despite a US-brokered moratorium on strikes against energy facilities, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday.
According to the ministry, Ukrainian forces conducted seven such attacks over the last 24 hours in Crimea, Bryansk, Rostov, and Voronezh regions.
In the Voronezh region, the attack damaged a gas distribution pipeline, the ministry said.
Reuters was unable to verify the reports.
In separate report the ministry said that Russian forces launched an overnight strike using long-range precision weapons and drones against Ukraine's central artillery armament base and defence industry enterprises involved in drone production. The location of the targets was not disclosed.