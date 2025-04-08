Touhid counters Modi’s call, says India also made ‘provocative remarks’

The foreign advisor believes avoiding “offensive remarks” from either Bangladesh or India will help diplomatic progress

Foreign Advisor Touhid Hossain has welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to avoid “environment-vitiating” rhetoric, describing it as a “positive” assertion.

He, however, reminded that "provocative remarks" had also come from India.

In response to a question on Modi's message to Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus during their bilateral meeting in Bangkok last week, Touhid said: “We also agree on this point. But it’s not that such rhetoric has only come from one side.

“Perhaps some of our people may have said things that would have been better left unsaid; they only added to the problems.”

He added, “The same also happens from the Indian side. We know, especially in West Bengal, you hear some very strong comments everyday. Even some from the government have done this.”

The advisor stressed that avoiding “objectionable” speech from both countries is crucial for improving ties.

“We’ve also said this on several occasions: if we want to strengthen the relationship, neither side should use inappropriate language,” he said.

On Apr 4, in their first meeting on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit, Modi spoke of moving forward with a “realistic, positive and constructive relation” with Bangladesh.

In a press conference following the meeting, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Modi reaffirmed his belief in a “people-centric approach” to Bangladesh-India ties.

The Indian prime minister highlighted the long-standing cooperation between the two countries, which he said has delivered tangible benefits to the people of both countries.

"In this spirit, he conveyed to Yunus India's desire to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh, grounded in pragmatism," Misri said.

Modi also urged that “any rhetoric that vitiates the environment” should be avoided.

He also reiterated his country’s support for a “democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive” Bangladesh during the meeting.

On Tuesday, Touhid was asked about Modi’s remarks on Bangladesh’s next general election and avoiding provocative comments.

He said: “There is always talk around elections. But this government has already said it will fulfil its responsibilities and transfer power to elected politicians as soon as possible. That is its commitment.”

“So, even if someone else says it, the point is often raised,” added Touhid. “Even countries where democratic practices may not exist also want to know — to get a sense of stability and an idea of what the future holds."

Explaining the reason for this interest, the advisor said: "There is the question of investment. They may want to know what the situation will be like or when a new government will come.

“They may want to know this in their own interest. We see it that way."

Regarding the Yunus-Modi meeting, Touhid said the talks took place in a positive environment, with both sides stressing the need to strengthen bilateral ties.