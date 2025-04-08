Home +
Trump orders fresh review of Nippon Steel's bid for US Steel

Shares in US Steel shot up nearly 14%, as investors took it to mean the administration was considering approving the merger

Trump orders review of Nippon Steel's bid for US Steel

Reuters

Published : 08 Apr 2025, 10:23 AM

Updated : 08 Apr 2025, 10:23 AM

Trump's tariff 'medicine' engulfs markets
US discusses tariffs, minerals, immigration with Pakistan
Israeli soldiers describe clearance of 'kill zone' on Gaza's edge
France signs deals to help Egypt's economy
US calls China escalation a 'big mistake'
BB extends deadline for stock market investment fund
‘Provocative’ remarks came from India too: Touhid
Flick stays grounded ahead of Dortmund test
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
