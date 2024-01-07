For Israel's hostage families, despondency sets in as world attention shifts

Of around 240 people taken captive on Oct 7, almost half were released by Hamas during a brief truce in November. Stories like those of nine year-old Emily Hand, 17 year-old Mia Leimberg, who survived two months' captivity with her dog, or 85 year-old Yocheved Lifshitz, who described berating Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza when she met him in a tunnel, drew media attention around the world.

For the families of those still in Gaza, there is only uncertainty. "Every minute there is critical. Every minute that they wait or linger with the hostage release can cost them their lives," said Sharon Alony-Cunio, 34, from Kibbutz Nir Oz, whose husband David remained in Gaza when she and their twin three-year-old girls were released during the truce.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a special parliamentary session in December that bringing all the hostages home was a "sacred mission" for Israel and he has met hostage families on several occasions.

At the same time, he insists that the best way to force Hamas to free the hostages is military pressure. "We will not give Hamas any immunity whatsoever," he said on Saturday.

As Israel settles in for a war that officials say could last for most of the coming year, the signs suggest the government's priority is defeating Hamas and killing or capturing senior leaders like Sinwar or military commander Mohammed Deif.

"It's an impossible equation," said Aviv Bushinski, a political analyst who worked with Netanyahu as a consultant in a previous government. "Defeating Hamas and bringing the hostages home became something everybody said but we all know that this equation cannot coincide because naturally some or most of them are human shields for Sinwar."

'FAMILIES TORN APART'

As Israel's invasion of Gaza continues, and the death toll among Palestinians climbs to near 23,000, according to Palestinian health officials, world attention has increasingly shifted to the victims of the bombardment and away from the hostages and the 1,200 Israelis and foreigners killed by Hamas on the first day of the war.

The mood appears far from the outpouring of emotion seen in November when much of Israel gathered in front of televisions to watch the first of the hostages return home, brought to safety in Red Cross landcruisers.

For some from the leftish kibbutzim communities around Gaza, where many had hoped to build bridges with the Palestinians, there is also the sense that they had underestimated the threat from Hamas, Brindza said. "Hamas does not want Israel to exist," she said. "They don't want any of these people here."