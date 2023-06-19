China bankers told to shun flashy clothes, 5-star hotels in austerity drive

From cutting salaries and bonuses and asking staff not to wear expensive clothes and watches at work, to reining in travel and entertainment expenses, Chinese financial firms have jumped on an austerity drive as Beijing pushes to bridge the wealth gap.

The steps come as authorities vow to clamp down on corruption in the country's $57 trillion financial sector and as growth in the world's second-largest economy weakens, with youth unemployment hitting a record high.

Financial professionals are among the highest-paid workers in communist China and their wealth and flashy lifestyles have often come under criticism from the public on social media as the economy slows, drawing Beijing's ire as well.

China's top graft-busting watchdog earlier this year vowed to eliminate ideas of a Western-style "financial elite" and rectify the hedonism of excessive pursuit of "high-end taste".

That has prompted a slew of financial firms, both by state-owned and private-sector, to take proactive measures to ensure they don't fall foul of the authorities, even as official rhetoric on President Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" drive has ebbed.