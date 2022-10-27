Chinese cities double down on curbs as COVID outbreaks widen

WUHAN WOES

Wuhan, site of the world's first COVID-19 outbreak in late 2019, reported around 20 to 25 new infections a day this week, prompting local authorities to order more than 800,000 people in one district to stay at home until Sunday.

"I don't know what to do. If we can still survive living like this then I suppose that's what we'll do," said a Wuhan resident surnamed Chang, 38.

"When we see these news stories about COVID, we now feel a bit numb. We feel numb to it all. We feel more and more numb."

Wuhan also suspended the sale of pork in parts of the city, according to images and posts on social media, after one COVID case was found that authorities said was linked to the local pork supply chain.

In Xining, capital of Qinghai province, social media posts told of food shortages and price inflation for essential goods as health authorities in the city of 2.5 million people raced to contain a COVID rebound following the week-long National Day holiday in early October.

"To reduce the risk of transmission, some vegetable and fruit stores have been closed and put under quarantine," said a Xining government official on Wednesday.

Other large cities across China including Zhengzhou, Datong and Xian have implemented new curbs this week to rein in local outbreaks.

In Beijing, the Universal Resort theme park was shut on Wednesday after at least one visitor tested positive for the coronavirus.

China has repeatedly vowed to stick to its zero-tolerance response to COVID-19 and implement what the authorities say are necessary measures to contain the virus.