China urges calm after Putin puts nuclear deterrent on high alert
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Feb 2022 02:32 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2022 02:32 PM BdST
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday that all sides should remain calm and avoid further escalation, after Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country's nuclear deterrent on high alert.
Wang, speaking at a regular daily media briefing, also reiterated China's view that all countries' legitimate security concerns should be taken seriously.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin attends a news conference in Beijing, China Nov 9, 2020. Reuters
