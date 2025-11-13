Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 13, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Deal to end longest government shutdown in history clears Congress

Democrats oppose package due to lack of healthcare subsidies

Deal to end longest government shutdown in history clears Congres
US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson walks surrounded by the media, as members of the US House of Representatives returned to Washington after a 53-day break, for a vote that could bring the longest US government shutdown in history to a close, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, Nov 12, 2025. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 13 Nov 2025, 09:23 AM

Updated : 13 Nov 2025, 09:23 AM

Related Stories
Turkish plane crashes in Georgia with 20 aboard
Turkish plane crashes in Georgia with 20 aboard
Trump asks Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu
Trump asks Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu
Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy price by a third
Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy price by a third
9 in 10 Afghan families face hunger, debt: UNDP
9 in 10 Afghan families face hunger, debt: UNDP
Read More
Moving passenger bus set on fire in Tangail
Moving passenger bus set on fire in Tangail
EC begins talks with political parties
EC begins talks with political parties
Security beefed up at tribunal, across Dhaka
Security beefed up at tribunal, across Dhaka
7 vehicles on fire in 7 hours since midnight
7 vehicles on fire in 7 hours since midnight
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More