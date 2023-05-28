Senegalese government websites hit with cyber attack

A group of hackers called Mysterious Team made multiple Senegalese government websites go offline overnight on Friday by hitting them with denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, a government spokesperson said.

The group claimed responsibility for the cyber attacks in a series of Twitter posts using the hashtag #FreeSenegal used by campaigners alleging political repression in Senegal.

The attacks come at a time of heightened political tensions in Senegal. One person was killed on Friday in the latest violent standoff between state security forces and opposition supporters.

In a statement about the cyber attacks in the early hours of Saturday, government spokesperson Abdou Karim Fofana said all efforts were being made to bring the sites back online.