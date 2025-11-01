Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 02, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Nigeria vows to fight extremism after Trump adds nation to watch list

The country has a long history of peaceful coexistence with mosques and churches dotting its cities

Nigeria vows to fight extremism

Reuters

Published : 01 Nov 2025, 10:16 PM

Updated : 01 Nov 2025, 10:16 PM

Related Stories
Israel launches more strikes on Gaza overnight
Israel launches more strikes on Gaza overnight
Syria's new ruler lays down law to loyalists
Syria's new ruler lays down law to loyalists
Xi pushes for global AI body at APEC
Xi pushes for global AI body at APEC
US lawmakers want response after Sudan 'horrors'
US lawmakers want response after Sudan 'horrors'
Read More
Bayern crush Leverkusen to stretch record winning run
Bayern crush Leverkusen to stretch record winning run
Babar leads Pakistan to T20 series win over S Africa
Babar leads Pakistan to T20 series win over S Africa
Chelsea win as Pedro ends goal drought
Chelsea win as Pedro ends goal drought
Flight passenger caught carrying yaba in stomach
Flight passenger caught carrying yaba in stomach
Read More
Opinion

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world

Julian Francis

How and why Oxfam published the Testimony of Sixty
How and why Oxfam published the Testimony of Sixty
Read More