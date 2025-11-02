Australia's home prices surge by most in over two years in October

Australian home prices jumped by the most in more than two years in October as rate cuts and government policies fuelled buyer demand, data from Cotality showed on Monday, while rents also increased.

That added to signs financial conditions might not be as tight as thought as the Reserve Bank of Australia worries about a resurgence in inflation that has crushed market bets of more policy easing this year.

KEY DETAILS

National home prices rose 1.1 percent to a record median value of A$872,538 ($566,975.19) in October, marking the strongest monthly gain since June 2023, figures from Cotality, formerly CoreLogic, showed.

The monthly gain was broad-based and led by a 1.9 percent jump in Perth. Sydney prices rose 0.7 percent and Melbourne, which has been lagging behind in the recent market recovery, gained 0.9 percent.

Three rate cuts since February and a government policy to help first home buyers enter the market with just a 5 percent deposit that kicked in on October 1 fuelled buyer demand against the backdrop of a persistent shortage in housing supply.

The lower quartile and middle of the market have registered the fastest gains in values.

Rents are up 0.5 percent over the past three months, with the national rental vacancy rate holding around record lows of 1.4 percent.