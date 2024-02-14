Gaza man separated from fiancee by war tries to contact her for Valentine's Day

Youssef Shalha had been looking forward to buying his fiancee Bisan Badah flowers or a teddy bear on Valentine's Day but, separated from her by the war in Gaza, the only romantic gesture he can still send her is a loving voice message.

Four months of Israel's air and land assault on Gaza has upended even the smallest aspects of life in the tiny Palestinian enclave, making nearly all its inhabitants homeless and unable to plan their futures.

"We have nothing beautiful left. After the war where will we go?" said Shalha, who planned to marry Badah, whose birthday also falls on Valentine's Day, in April.