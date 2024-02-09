US Senate advances $95bn Ukraine, Israel aid bill after failed border deal

A $95.34 billion bill that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, was set to advance in the U.S. Senate on Thursday after Republicans blocked compromise legislation that also included a long-sought overhaul of immigration policy.

As voting continued, senators backed a procedural motion by 62 to 28, exceeding the 60-vote threshold to advance the bill. There was no immediate word on when the 100-member chamber would vote on final passage.

The Democratic-led Senate took up the security aid bill after Republicans on Wednesday blocked a broader measure that also included reforms of border security and immigration policy that a bipartisan group of senators had negotiated for months.