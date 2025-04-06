Italy's Meloni pledges to support businesses hurt by Trump tariffs

Italian media reports that Meloni can meet Trump in Washington in the week of Apr 14 for talks

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks as she attends the "master of the art of Italian cuisine award" ceremony at Palazzo Chigi, in Rome, Italy, Apr 2, 2025. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pledged on Sunday to shield businesses that suffered damage from the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Meloni is facing a diplomatic balancing act as she is an ally of Trump but must also defend an Italian export sector that would suffer because of the planned 20 percent tariff on goods from the European Union.

"We did not, of course, agree with the decision of the United States, but we are ready to deploy all the tools - in terms of negotiations and economically - needed to support our businesses and sectors that could be penalised," Meloni said in a video message to a congress of the League party, a coalition ally.

She also called on the EU to dilute regulations and policies such as the Green Deal environmental package that she said also held back business.

"We once again call forcefully for Europe to review the ideological regulations of the Green Deal and overregulation in every sector, which today constitute real internal tariffs that would end up adding senselessly to the external ones," she added.

Italian media reported on Sunday that Meloni could meet Trump in Washington in the week of Apr 14 for talks. She attended his inauguration in January but this would be her first visit since then.