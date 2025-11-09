Pakistan approves bill to expand army chief’s powers amid broad constitutional changes

Pakistan’s parliament has taken a significant step towards expanding the constitutional powers of its military leadership, as the standing committees on law and justice of both houses approved the draft of a bill for the 27th Constitutional Amendment, following certain revisions, according to Dawn.

Senator Farooq H Naek confirmed the development after a Sunday meeting convened to deliberate the proposed changes.

He said he and Pakistan’s Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar had been authorised to adjust specific clauses of the bill, though he did not provide details on which provisions were altered.

Tarar, addressing the media alongside Naek, said the committees had finalised a comprehensive report outlining the proposed amendments.

This report is scheduled to be submitted to the Senate on Monday for further consideration.

[More to follow]