Netanyahu says 'enough' remaining Israeli hostages alive to warrant Gaza war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview aired on Sunday that "enough" of the 132 remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza are alive to justify Israel's ongoing war in the region.

Asked how many of the hostages are still alive, Netanyahu said “enough to warrant the kind of efforts that we're doing”.

"We're going to try to do our best to get all those who are alive back and, frankly, also the bodies of the dead," he said in the interview with ABC's "This Week" programme.

Netanyahu also said that one Palestinian civilian has been killed for every Hamas fighter killed in Gaza.