    বাংলা

    Netanyahu says 'enough' remaining Israeli hostages alive to warrant Gaza war

    Health authorities in Gaza estimate about 28,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in the region since the conflict began in October

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Feb 2024, 04:44 PM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2024, 04:44 PM

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview aired on Sunday that "enough" of the 132 remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza are alive to justify Israel's ongoing war in the region.

    Asked how many of the hostages are still alive, Netanyahu said “enough to warrant the kind of efforts that we're doing”.

    "We're going to try to do our best to get all those who are alive back and, frankly, also the bodies of the dead," he said in the interview with ABC's "This Week" programme.

    Netanyahu also said that one Palestinian civilian has been killed for every Hamas fighter killed in Gaza.

    Health authorities in Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas, estimate about 28,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in the region since the conflict began in October.

    Palestinian health authorities say around 70% of those killed are women or children under 18. The World Health Organization has described the Palestinian Health Ministry system for reporting casualties as "very good" and UN agencies regularly cite its death toll figures.

    Hamas gunmen killed 1,200 Israelis and took around 250 hostages back toGaza in an Oct. 7 assault that triggered the conflict.

    RELATED STORIES
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne take seats as they meet in Jerusalem on February 5, 2024.
    Netanyahu rejects ceasefire proposal
    Netanyahu renewed a pledge to destroy the Palestinian Islamist movement, saying there was no alternative for Israel but bringing about the collapse of Hamas
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the weekly cabinet meeting at the Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 7, 2024.
    Hamas has not made a solid deal offer: Netanyahu
    The Netanyahu government argues that an Israeli offensive is necessary to pressure the Palestinian captors into releasing hostages on acceptable terms
    A person takes a picture of a banner, during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 20, 2024.
    Protesters call for change to Netanyahu government
    With the devastating war in Gaza in its fourth month and opinion polls showing lagging support for Netanyahu, calls for leadership changes are growing stronger
    Israel PM Netanyahu spurns US push for Palestinian state
    Netanyahu spurns US push for Palestinian state
    Netanyahu pledged to continue the offensive in Gaza "until complete victory"

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps