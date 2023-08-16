Singapore police have arrested 10 foreigners for alleged money laundering and forgery offences, in a case involving about S$1 billion ($737 million) of cash, properties, luxury cars and other assets.

The police conducted simultaneous raids on Tuesday across the city-state to arrest the suspects, their statement said on Wednesday.

Prohibition of disposal orders were issued against 94 properties and 50 vehicles, with a total estimated value of more than S$815 million.