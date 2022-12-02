US embassy latest target in spate of letter bombs in Spain

"SUDDEN FLAMES"

The delivery of letter bombs across the Spanish capital caused road closures and traffic chaos around major diplomatic and public buildings.

Speaking before the latest package was found at the US Embassy, Spain's deputy interior minister said early indications suggested the first five packages were sent from within Spain.

Rafael Perez, the junior minister responsible for security, told a news conference that the homemade devices were sent in brown packages containing a flammable powder and tripwire that would generate "sudden flames" rather than an explosion.

The packages were addressed to the heads of the institutions they were sent to.

One device had been kept intact for investigative purposes, Perez said, while the others were detonated by the security forces in controlled explosions.

"It appears that they were all sent from within the country but we are basing this on early visual inspections without yet having an in-depth technical report," he said.

Perez said it did not yet appear necessary to convene the security committee that would evaluate stepping up Spain's terrorist threat level, already at the second-highest level following Islamist attacks around Europe over the past decade.

A source close to the investigation said that while the devices were homemade, "they were not something anyone could make", and investigators were now seeking to trace their contents to their origin.

Another source involved in the judicial investigation said the large envelopes all had the same typeface and appeared to have come from the same sender. They contained an "electrical ignition mechanism" and a substance similar to gunpowder, the source said.

The postal service has been told to screen all letters addressed to high-profile institutions, he added.

Spain's High Court that specialises in terrorism has opened an investigation.