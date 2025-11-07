Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 07, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Britain removes sanctions on Syria's president ahead of his meeting with Trump

Ahmad al-Sharaa has long faced restrictions over his past ties with HTS and al Qaeda

Britain removes sanctions on Syria's president ahead of his meeti

Reuters

Published : 07 Nov 2025, 06:11 PM

Updated : 07 Nov 2025, 06:11 PM

Related Stories
Several fall ill at US base after suspicious package opened
Several fall ill at US base after suspicious package opened
Student suspected in Indonesian mosque blasts
Student suspected in Indonesian mosque blasts
Deal proposed to pull Hamas fighters from Gaza zone
Deal proposed to pull Hamas fighters from Gaza zone
US to start UN negotiations on international Gaza force
US to start UN negotiations on international Gaza force
Read More
Trailer out for Michael Jackson biopic
Trailer out for Michael Jackson biopic
Bellingham, Foden back in England for WC qualifiers
Bellingham, Foden back in England for WC qualifiers
Maresca defends rotation policy at Chelsea
Maresca defends rotation policy at Chelsea
100 abducted or disappeared in Syria since January: UN
100 abducted or disappeared in Syria since January: UN
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More