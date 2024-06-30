Home +
June 30, 2024

Four dead, two missing after landslides, floods in southern Switzerland

Three of the victims were killed early on Sunday in a landslide in the remote Maggia valley

4 dead after landslides, floods in Switzerland
A view of a flood in Chippis, Switzerland, June 21, 2024, in this screengarb obtained from a social media video. X/@ABettmeralp/via REUTERS T

Reuters

Published : 30 Jun 2024, 09:04 PM

Updated : 30 Jun 2024, 09:04 PM

