Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 25, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

US needs Chinese students in humanities, Indian students for sciences, US diplomat says

US needs Chinese students in humanities, Indian students for sciences: US diplomat

US needs Chinese students in humanities, Indian students for scie
Students walk past Wilson Library on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina, U.S., September 20, 2018. Picture taken on September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters

bdnews24.com

Published : 25 Jun 2024, 12:32 PM

Updated : 25 Jun 2024, 12:32 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Thailand targets tourism boost with longer stays for visitors, students
Thailand targets tourism boost with longer stays for visitors, students
Read More
If India handles Teesta project, problems will be solved: Hasina
If India handles Teesta project, problems will be solved: Hasina
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City, say Gaza officials
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City, say Gaza officials
Kaus Mia, Bangladesh’s highest taxpayer, dead at 94
Kaus Mia, Bangladesh’s highest taxpayer, dead at 94
S Korea battery maker apologises for deadly fire
S Korea battery maker apologises for deadly fire
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More