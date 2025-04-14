Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 15, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

China urges US to follow international law on reported deep-sea metals stockpile plan

Following the report, the Chinese foreign ministry said that under international law, the seabed and its resources "are the common heritage of mankind"

China urges US to follow international law on deep-sea metals sto
Chinese and US flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China Apr 8, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters

Published : 14 Apr 2025, 11:52 PM

Updated : 14 Apr 2025, 11:52 PM

Related Stories
Trump says he expects to make a decision on Iran very quickly
Trump says he expects to make a decision on Iran very quickly
Indian fugitive facing $2bn bank fraud charges held in Belgium
Indian fugitive facing $2bn bank fraud charges held in Belgium
Tariffs on imported semiconductor chips soon: Trump
Tariffs on imported semiconductor chips soon: Trump
Russian missile strike kills 32 in Sumy: Kyiv
Russian missile strike kills 32 in Sumy: Kyiv
Read More
Meta to use public posts to train models in EU
Meta to use public posts to train models in EU
2 employees of Apon Coffee House detained over beating woman
2 employees of Apon Coffee House detained over beating woman
Iran must give up dream of nuclear weapon: Trump
Iran must give up dream of nuclear weapon: Trump
A radiant Pohela Boishakh at bdnews24.com
A radiant Pohela Boishakh at bdnews24.com
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More