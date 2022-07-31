Honduras launches 'Bitcoin Valley' in the tourist town of Santa Lucia

People can pay for a slushie with crypto in the streets of "Bitcoin Valley," a project in the Honduran tourist enclave of Santa Lucia through which the country has entered the digital currency trend.

The small town in the mountains, 20 minutes from the capital Tegucigalpa, has become a bitcoin city.

Owners of businesses big and small in Santa Lucia are adapting to handle cryptocurrencies as payment, hoping to attract more tourism.

"It will open more opportunities and attract more people who want to use this currency," said Cesar Andino, manager of Los Robles shopping square.