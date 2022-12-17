Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

Reuters was unable to reach the superior. Ajin declined to comment on the manager's assertion that a superior had ignored his concerns.

At SMART, Carlos Herrera, a 29-year-old production engineer, said he heard a similar message.

Like Roa, the Ajin employee, Herrera said he had been recruited by SMART directly from Mexico with a TN visa. After starting at SMART in October 2020, Herrera said he noticed at least 20 young boys and girls working at the plant, many of them from Guatemala. He said some of the minors told him they were between the ages of 12 and 16.

They worked under fake names, Herrera said, and did the same jobs as adults, some of them even driving forklifts and operating welding equipment.

In January, Herrera said, he saw a 16-year-old forklift driver sprain his hand after a fall. Another teen, he said, also fell around that time and injured his elbow. Herrera said he raised concerns about the underage workers with managers at SMART, but was brushed off.

"I would tell them: This person shouldn't be working," he said. "But they didn't care."

SMART, in a statement provided by the same public relations firm hired by the other parts makers, said it cut ties with a staffing agency that supplied it with one underage worker. It said it was "unaware of any evidence" that any other firm had supplied "an employee who was not of legally employable age."

SMART didn't respond to questions about the injuries Herrera said he saw minors incur at its plant.

SMART makes interior components for popular Hyundai models including the Santa Fe and Elantra, and is majority-owned by the carmaker.

Herrera said on several occasions he saw personnel from Hyundai visit the plant. Other former SMART employees also told Reuters Hyundai officials regularly visited the factory. The officials, wearing shirts that bore Hyundai logos, inspected the assembly line even as underage workers labored there, Herrera said. "I don't know if they were paying attention to people's faces," he said, "but it was obvious there were minors."

Hyundai didn't respond to questions about the company's visits to SMART or whether its officials saw underage workers there.

Herrera left SMART earlier this year and is in the process of joining a class action lawsuit filed by a group of TN visa holders against the company and several recruiting firms. The workers allege SMART and its staffing agencies recruited them abroad to come work as engineers but instead assigned them to rote assembly work at the factory. SMART in court documents has called the suit baseless.

After Reuters documented the disappearance of the young girl who worked at SMART, a team of state and federal authorities conducted the Aug 9 inspection at SL, in Alexander City. They discovered seven minors there, including the two Guatemalan brothers, among employees making lights and mirrors for Hyundai and Kia. Alabama's Department of Labor fined SL and JK USA Inc, a staffing agency, $17,800 each.

A state penalty letter against JK is addressed to a top executive of the staffing agency: "Sam Hong – President." Alabama property records show the house where the two brothers lived with other SL workers is owned by a company registered in Sam Hong's name.

By email this week, Hong said JK is conducting an "internal investigation." He declined to answer detailed questions about the penalty and the company's hiring practices.

On a Tuesday afternoon in October, Christi Richardson, identified on JK's website as the manager of the firm's Alexander City branch, was packing boxes in the office, located in a small house with a red door. She told Reuters she was closing down the office, and declined to comment further. JK's website is no longer online.

A 4-minute drive away, Reuters visited a ramshackle gray house where the young Guatemalan brothers lived earlier this year. An adult former colleague there said he had been working at the SL plant alongside the boys the day the inspectors came. Wearing a blue, long-sleeve shirt with the JK logo, the man, also Guatemalan, said he no longer worked at SL.

The day after the kids were found at the plant, he said, SL managers asked all remaining workers to present legitimate documentation. He didn't have proper papers, he said, but soon got a job at another automotive plant nearby.

In a statement provided by the same public relations agency, SL told Reuters it had ended its relationship with JK. The staffing agency, it added, provided underage workers without SL's "knowledge, awareness, or consent."

Both of the young Guatemalan brothers crossed the southern US border alone last year, said family members and an official familiar with their entry. They are now at a shelter in Kansas operated by the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement, or ORR, according to government documents and interviews with family members.

The agency, part of the US Department of Health and Human Services, houses unaccompanied children after they have entered the United States. A spokesperson said the agency can't comment on cases involving migrant minors.

Among the issues state and federal investigators are now probing is whether children who worked among Hyundai suppliers may have gotten there through human trafficking networks, three people familiar with the investigations said. "Minor is part of a child labor trafficking case," read notes reviewed by Reuters from one of the brothers' ORR case files.

In the notes, authorities wrote the children described "exploitation from debt bondage (repaying smuggling debts)." They added that an unnamed "third party labor service company" made the youths believe it could have them removed from the United States.

"Some children expressed fear of deportation based on comments made by company officials to them," the notes said.