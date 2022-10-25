Indian women gain abortion rights but cost and stigma limit access

"There is a lot of gatekeeping on moral grounds. While it is great the recent ruling has made the situation clear, I don't know if things can change," she said.

UNSAFE ABORTION RISKS

More than 15 million people get abortions in India each year – and at least 800,000 of the procedures are unsafe – according to a 2021 study co-authored by the Center for Reproductive Rights and the National Law University, Delhi.

It found women and girls who are poor, illiterate, live in rural areas, or belong to minority religions or oppressed castes are at a significantly higher risk of having unsafe abortions.

Many buy abortion pills, which are widely sold although the law says they should only be given out with a prescription.

The pills can cause complications - especially if not taken according to medical instructions - including heavy bleeding for days and an incomplete abortion, doctors said.

Other women turn to unqualified abortionists who use outdated metallic instruments which can damage the uterus.

There are about 11,000 public health facilities offering abortions up to 12 weeks of pregnancy in India, and 4,000 provide it up to 24 weeks, according to government data, serving more than 350 million women of childbearing age.

At the gynaecology department at the Government Medical College in Aurangabad in western India, staff said some women had travelled up to 200 kilometres (125 miles) from rural areas in order to access abortion services.

"There are smaller centres closer to their homes but treating doctors are overseeing everything from dog bite cases to vaccinations and do not have the bandwidth to offer this service," said Shrinivas Gadappa, the department head.

"We get cases of women who have gone for unsafe abortions. We just had a case of a woman who had her uterus perforated and could not be saved by the time she reached our hospital."

Lawyer Vivek said vulnerable women in state institutions must get permission from legal guardians - such as one victim of sexual assault she supported whose legal case lasted so long that she passed the 24-week limit for abortions.

The woman died shortly after giving birth.

"We have handled cases of women rescued from sex work who were forced to keep the pregnancy because officials were unwilling to sign their guardianship forms for lack of clarity if they were legally allowed to do so," said Vivek.

"If women and girls don't need a guardian's consent to keep the pregnancy, why should they need it to terminate one?"

SEX-SELECTIVE ABORTION LAW IMPACTS

India's efforts to tackle sex-selective abortions have also impacted on access to reproductive healthcare, say campaigners.

Posters warning female foeticide is a crime are on display in all clinics, hospitals and diagnostic centres that offer ultrasounds.

Though the campaign has brought results, campaigners and doctors said it has fuelled myths that all abortion is banned.