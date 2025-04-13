Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 13, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

How China went from courting Trump to ‘never yield’ tariff defiance

China has sent formal letters to government officials of other countries pressured by Trump to engage in trade negotiations

How China went from courting Trump to ‘never yield’ tariff defian

Reuters

Published : 13 Apr 2025, 07:31 PM

Updated : 13 Apr 2025, 07:31 PM

Related Stories
Read More
Private sector credit growth falls sharply to decade low
Private sector credit growth falls sharply to decade low
All mosques asked to hold Jummah prayers at 1:30pm
All mosques asked to hold Jummah prayers at 1:30pm
Steps against BB officials linked to reserves heist soon: advisor
Steps against BB officials linked to reserves heist soon: advisor
Moin guides Bangladeshis on US immigration policy
Moin guides Bangladeshis on US immigration policy
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More