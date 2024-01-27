    বাংলা

    Elon Musk says his AI startup xAI not raising capital

    "xAI is not raising capital and I have had no conversations with anyone in this regard," Musk said in a post on X

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Jan 2024, 07:06 AM
    Updated : 27 Jan 2024, 07:06 AM

    Elon Musk said on Friday his artificial intelligence firm xAI was not in talks with investors to secure funding, following a media report earlier in the day on the startup's effort to raise up to $6 billion.

    "xAI is not raising capital and I have had no conversations with anyone in this regard," Musk said in a post on X.

    The Financial Times reported xAI was in talks to raise funding at a valuation of $20 billion.

    The startup is in talks with family offices in Hong Kong and is targeting sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East, according to the FT report, which cited multiple people familiar with the matter.

    The AI race has been heating up with several investors signing big checks for start-ups looking to capitalize on what has captured Silicon Valley's attention over the past year.

    Musk's office did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    Last week, Musk denied a report that xAI had secured $500 million in commitments from investors toward a $1 billion funding goal.

    The CEO of Tesla, opens new tab has been vocal about his plans to build safer AI. Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, but stepped down from its board in 2018.

    Last year, xAI launched "Grok", a chatbot rivaling OpenAI's ChatGPT.

    Musk also warned about developing AI and robotics outside Tesla, earlier this month, unless he gets more voting control at the electric-vehicle maker. He said he would be uncomfortable building Tesla into an AI leader unless he had 25% voting control.

    Thanks to the popularity of ChatGPT, the AI industry has been a rare bright spot in a subdued start-up funding environment.

    Anthropic and Microsoft-backed Inflection AI have also raised funds in recent months.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Starlink logo is seen in front of the Indian flag in this illustration taken, June 21, 2023.
    India to allot satellite internet airwaves without auction
    The proposal was included in a new draft bill for the telecommunications sector, which seeks to replace the 138-year old Indian Telegraph Act that currently governs the sector
    Elon Musk
    Oil and gas should not be demonised: Musk
    Musk also said it was important to reduce carbon emissions to preserve the planet
    Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023.
    X receives Pennsylvania money license
    Since acquiring Twitter, Musk has said he envisions remodeling the company into the purveyor of an "everything app"
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives at Manhattan federal court for a hearing on his fraud settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in New York City, US April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
    Musk, SEC to face off in court
    The SEC sued Musk in October to compel him to testify as part of an investigation into his 2022 purchase of social media giant Twitter

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps