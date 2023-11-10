Bangladesh mobile operators cut internet data price ‘under pressure’ from minister

Mobile phone operators have cut the price of internet data packages, apparently under pressure from Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar.

Private operators Grameenphone, Robi, Airtel and Banglalink announced the cuts on Friday, 25 days after increasing the costs following changes to data pack rules.

The new rules stipulate that no operator can offer data packs with less than seven days of validity, effective from Oct 15.

“A 15 GB data package with a three-day validity is of no use to the customers. The mobile operators want to keep the validity of these packages low for commercial interests,” Jabbar said when the decision on raising the minimum validity from three to seven days was announced in September.