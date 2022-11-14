Smartphone chip firm MediaTek CEO sees 'incremental' move away from Taiwan

Tensions between China and the United States are pushing some manufacturer companies to talk about moving some of their supply chain away from Taiwan as well, although it’s “incremental,” the head of Taiwan’s most important smartphone chip design firm said over the weekend.

Some of the "very large (equipment manufacturers) will require their chip suppliers to have multiple sources, like from Taiwan and from US, or from Germany or from Europe," said MediaTek Inc Chief Executive Rick Tsai. "I think in those cases, we will have to find multiple sources for the same chip if the business warrants that."

It’s happening already but not at large scale, he added.