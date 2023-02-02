    বাংলা

    ChatGPT sets record for fastest-growing user base: analyst note

    The popular chatbot is estimated to have reached 100 million monthly active users in January, just two months after launch

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Feb 2023, 08:53 PM
    Updated : 1 Feb 2023, 08:53 PM

    ChatGPT, the popular chatbot from OpenAI, is estimated to have reached 100 million monthly active users in January, just two months after launch, making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history, according to a UBS study on Wednesday.

    The report, citing data from analytics firm Similar Web, said about 13 million unique visitors used ChatGPT per day in January, more than double the levels in December.

    “In 20 years following the internet space, we cannot recall a faster ramp in a consumer internet app," UBS analysts wrote in the note.

    Similar Web did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the figures. OpenAI, a private company backed by Microsoft Corp, launched ChatGPT in late November.

    It took TikTok about nine months after its global launch to add 100 million users and it took Instagram 2-1/2 years, according to data from Sensor Tower.

    ChatGPT is currently free to use. The company on Thursday launched a $20 a month subscription that provides more stable and faster service as well as the opportunity to try new features first.

    Analysts believe the viral launch of ChatGPT will give OpenAI a first-mover advantage against other AI companies. The growing usage, while adding up to a substantial amount of computing cost, has also provided valuable feedback to help train the chatbot's responses.

    The tool has also raised questions about academic dishonesty and misinformation.

    Last month, Microsoft announced another multi-billion investment in OpenAI in the form of cash and cloud credit.

    RELATED STORIES
    What would Plato think of ChatGPT?
    What would Plato think of ChatGPT?
    The Ancient Greek philosopher's ideas on eternal forms and the alphabet have more bearing on modern tech than you may think
    The Intel Corporation logo is seen at a temporary office during the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 25, 2022.
    Intel slashes employee, exec pay amid PC market downturn
    In addition to 5% decreases for mid-level employees, vice president level employees will see 10% reductions and the company's most top executives will get 15% cuts
    CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, US, July 6, 2022.
    ChatGPT owner launches 'imperfect' tool to detect AI-generated text
    ChatGPT is a free programme that generates text in response to a prompt, including articles, essays, jokes and even poetry, which has gained wide popularity
    A man walks by a Huawei logo at a shopping mall in Shanghai, China December 6, 2018.
    US stops granting export licenses for Huawei
    Huawei has faced US export restrictions around items for 5G and other technologies for several years

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher