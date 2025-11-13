Irish media regulator opens investigation into Musk's X

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, Jun 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, Jun 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Ireland's media regulator began an investigation into social media platform X on Wednesday over concerns it is not giving users a chance to appeal content moderation decisions and that its internal complaint-handling systems are not easy to access.

The probe, the first opened by the regulator in its role supervising the compliance of platforms established in Ireland with the European Union's Digital Services Act, will assess Elon Musk-owned X's compliance with parts of the law.

Many large tech multinationals have their European headquarters in Ireland. If a provider is found in violation of the DSA, the Irish regulator can fine it up to 6% of its annual turnover.

The investigation arose from concerns held by the Irish regulator's supervision team, as well as information provided by a non-governmental organisation, HateAid, and a user complaint, the regulator said in a statement.

"Today, we are taking an important step in ensuring a safer online experience for users across the European Union," said John Evans, the Irish regulator's digital services commissioner.

"If we suspect that any platform is failing in these obligations, we will not hesitate to intervene and where appropriate take enforcement action to protect the safety of users in Ireland, and across the European Union."

The EU has cracked down on Big Tech using the DSA, which requires large platforms such as social media sites and search engines to have robust measures in place to mitigate the spread of illegal and harmful content.