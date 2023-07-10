British GP: McLaren capitalises on new upgrades as Williams drops the ball

The FW45’s floor also significantly contributed to its surprising performance this weekend. Despite its “simpler” design compared to its competitors, the simplicity allowed the machine to achieve reduced drag. This was further confirmed when the team boss James Vowles commented on the leaked floor pictures after the FP3 of the Spanish Grand Prix, emphasising that the image was “deceptive” and that the photo only emphasized the diffuser of the FW, not the front.

Regardless, after last Friday, there is no doubt that Williams has one of the most drag-efficient cars on the grid and that its floor has a critical role to play in this. Still, this advantage also comes with the trade-off of potentially compromised cornering performance.

This, however, is not a new issue for the Blue Arrows. Since the calendar’s beginning, FW has been noticeably unstable around the corners. Albon’s crash in Monaco was a fitting demonstration. The FW45’s reluctance to turn in tight corners led to his car losing its grip on the exit of Sainte Devonte and clouting into the wall, ending his session.

Going into the weekend, the Williams team added more upgrades to the FW45, specifically a new front wing and a circuit-specific rear wing. This impacted Albon’s performance in Friday’s Practice and carried on into race day. Not only were the Williams fastest in the straights and soft corners, but at peak, the FW45 was 13 kph faster than Max Verstappen’s dominating RB19. In fact, the only way Verstappen achieved pole in Free Practice was through gaining time around the tight corners where Albon lacked pace.

Come Saturday, inevitable misfortunes certainly contributed to Albon’s performance. First of all, as soon as the Q1 began, there were reports of light drizzle, which soon turned to rain, which was quickly obstructed following Magnussen’s Engine Cutoff. More importantly, Albon and Sergeant had softs on, and the varying conditions of the track over the hour, from dry to wet to dry greatly hindered the maximum performance delivered by the newly modified FW45.

To last throughout the qualifying, Albon had to adopt an exciting strategy of restricting his full throttle to make the various turns and corners of the Silverstone with less braking, thus conserving speed and, therefore, time. However, this strategy also meant the car could not be pushed to its limit.

The MCL60, on the other hand, displayed tremendous balance throughout the grand prix. And although the car lacked drag reduction even after the newly fitted front wings and nose, the newfound downforce dominance of the MCL60 provided excellent stability around the corners, despite the car having a relatively slower top speed than others. Ultimately, the weather conditions and proper downforce gave Senna’s team its lucky chance to dominate and shine.